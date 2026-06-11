FY2027 EPS Estimate for Bank of America Boosted by Analyst

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Erste Group Bank upped their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.10 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.08. Erste Group Bank has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank of America's current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Bank of America from $61.50 to $57.50 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore lowered their price target on Bank of America from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Bank of America from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $61.06.

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Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $54.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Bank of America has a one year low of $43.66 and a one year high of $57.55. The stock's fifty day moving average is $52.03 and its 200-day moving average is $52.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $30.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.78%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In related news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $6,719,335.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,373,397 shares in the company, valued at $72,803,774.97. This trade represents a 8.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. CrossGen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company's stock.

Bank of America News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America launched new card and client-rewards offerings, including Custom Pay Plan , a Refer-a-Friend bonus program, and enhanced credit-monitoring tools, which could support card usage, customer retention, and fee income. Article Title

Bank of America launched new card and client-rewards offerings, including , a bonus program, and enhanced credit-monitoring tools, which could support card usage, customer retention, and fee income. Positive Sentiment: Management said trading revenue is running better than expected , with markets business revenue potentially exceeding 15% growth in Q2, supported by equities strength. Article Title

Management said , with markets business revenue potentially exceeding 15% growth in Q2, supported by equities strength. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America highlighted surging demand for AI-led treasury, FX, and payments solutions in Asia Pacific, suggesting continued momentum in global transaction services. Article Title

Bank of America highlighted in Asia Pacific, suggesting continued momentum in global transaction services. Positive Sentiment: The bank also expanded its FIFA World Cup 2026 marketing campaign , which may help brand awareness and customer acquisition, though the direct financial impact is less immediate. Article Title

The bank also expanded its , which may help brand awareness and customer acquisition, though the direct financial impact is less immediate. Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America’s in-house research has turned more cautious on the broader market, warning that multiple bear-market and “take profits” signals are flashing. This reflects the firm’s market outlook rather than BAC’s own fundamentals. Article Title

Bank of America’s in-house research has turned more cautious on the broader market, warning that multiple bear-market and “take profits” signals are flashing. This reflects the firm’s market outlook rather than BAC’s own fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: The U.S. Justice Department reportedly opened a debanking probe and subpoenaed major banks, including Bank of America, seeking records on accounts that were closed for possible political reasons. That raises regulatory and reputational risk. Article Title

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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