FY2027 EPS Estimate for Commercial Metals Raised by Analyst

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Commercial Metals in a report released on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $7.08 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.05. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Commercial Metals' current full-year earnings is $6.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Commercial Metals' Q4 2027 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

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Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group upgraded Commercial Metals from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Commercial Metals from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Commercial Metals from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $79.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $68.12 on Tuesday. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $49.66 and a 1 year high of $84.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company's 50-day moving average is $70.10 and its 200 day moving average is $70.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.54.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.40 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Metals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMC. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 617.2% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 832 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 105.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Peter R. Matt acquired 8,230 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.30 per share, for a total transaction of $504,499.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 181,522 shares in the company, valued at $11,127,298.60. This trade represents a 4.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Commercial Metals's payout ratio is presently 15.07%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company NYSE: CMC is a leading global steel and metal recycler, manufacturer and fabricator based in Irving, Texas. The company operates an integrated network of scrap recycling facilities, electric arc furnace steel mills, metal fabrication plants and distribution centers. Through these operations, Commercial Metals collects and processes ferrous scrap to produce finished steel products and provides recycled metal to a variety of end markets.

In its steelmaking segment, CMC uses electric arc furnace technology to transform recycled scrap into reinforcing bar (rebar), merchant bar, coil and structural products.

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