FY2027 EPS Estimate for Gilead Sciences Raised by Analyst

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Erste Group Bank upped their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a report issued on Thursday, June 25th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $9.66 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.65. The consensus estimate for Gilead Sciences' current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GILD. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $170.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $175.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $158.41.

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Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $126.34 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $129.72 and its 200 day moving average is $134.46. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $157.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $156.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 16.8% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 118,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $13,160,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.6% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $371,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 124,234 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,395,077.28. This represents a 2.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $1,971,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 617,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,185,357.82. This trade represents a 2.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,000 shares of company stock worth $8,930,150. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Gilead Sciences's payout ratio is presently 44.69%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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