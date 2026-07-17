FY2027 EPS Estimate for Morgan Stanley Boosted by Analyst

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Free Report) - Research analysts at Erste Group Bank upped their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $12.88 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $12.80. Erste Group Bank currently has a "Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Morgan Stanley's current full-year earnings is $11.98 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MS. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $183.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $219.55.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MS

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE:MS opened at $218.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $136.17 and a 52 week high of $232.25. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $211.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.52. The stock has a market cap of $344.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 15.65%.The firm's revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley's previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley's dividend payout ratio is 36.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Eric F. Grossman sold 11,118 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.75, for a total transaction of $2,120,758.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 169,403 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,313,622.25. The trade was a 6.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Ballast Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $257,000. Tema ETFs LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.6% during the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 24,259 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,071,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. William Mack & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Diversified Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.4% in the second quarter. Diversified Management Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Morgan Stanley

Here are the key news stories impacting Morgan Stanley this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley delivered record Q2 revenue and profit, with earnings and sales beating expectations by a wide margin, which is driving bullish investor reaction.

Morgan Stanley delivered record Q2 revenue and profit, with earnings and sales beating expectations by a wide margin, which is driving bullish investor reaction. Positive Sentiment: The firm’s wealth management and institutional businesses showed strong momentum, including record client assets and robust trading/dealmaking activity, signaling healthy core growth.

The firm’s wealth management and institutional businesses showed strong momentum, including record client assets and robust trading/dealmaking activity, signaling healthy core growth. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its quarterly dividend 15% to $1.15 per share, a shareholder-friendly move that can support sentiment around capital strength and cash generation.

Morgan Stanley raised its quarterly dividend 15% to $1.15 per share, a shareholder-friendly move that can support sentiment around capital strength and cash generation. Neutral Sentiment: Several analysts reiterated or raised price targets after the earnings release, suggesting the results may help reset expectations, though the stock had already been trading near recent highs.

Several analysts reiterated or raised price targets after the earnings release, suggesting the results may help reset expectations, though the stock had already been trading near recent highs. Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley also completed its E*TRADE spot crypto rollout, expanding its retail platform offering, but this looks more like a strategic long-term growth initiative than the main driver today.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley NYSE: MS is a global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1935 by Henry S. Morgan and Harold Stanley, the company provides a broad range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services to corporations, governments, institutions and individual investors. Leadership has been guided by a senior executive team and board of directors; James P. Gorman has served as the company's chief executive and chairman in recent years.

The firm's primary business activities are organized around three principal businesses: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management.

Further Reading

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