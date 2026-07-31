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FY2027 EPS Estimates for Airbus Reduced by Erste Group Bank

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
Airbus logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Erste Group Bank lowered its FY2027 EPS forecast for Airbus to $2.43 from $2.44, still above the broader consensus estimate of $2.06.
  • Airbus exceeded quarterly expectations, reporting EPS of $0.61 versus $0.58 expected and revenue of $23.36 billion versus the $23.20 billion consensus.
  • Analyst sentiment remains favorable, with seven Buy ratings and six Holds, resulting in a MarketBeat consensus rating of “Moderate Buy.”
  • Interested in Airbus? Here are five stocks we like better.

Airbus SE - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:EADSY - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank cut their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Airbus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $2.43 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.44. The consensus estimate for Airbus' current full-year earnings is $2.06 per share.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Airbus had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $23.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.20 billion.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EADSY. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Airbus in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbus has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Airbus

Airbus Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EADSY opened at $59.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.49. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.35. The firm has a market cap of $186.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Airbus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbus SE is a multinational aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for civil and military customers worldwide. The company's activities span commercial aircraft, helicopters, defense and space systems, and a growing portfolio of services that include maintenance, training, digital solutions and aftermarket support. Airbus is organized into major business divisions that reflect these activities and operates an extensive industrial and supplier footprint across multiple countries.

In the commercial aircraft segment Airbus is best known for its A320 family of single-aisle jets and larger widebody models such as the A330 and A350 series, as well as the A380 superjumbo.

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Earnings History and Estimates for Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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