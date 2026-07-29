FY2027 EPS Estimates for Apple Increased by Erste Group Bank

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Erste Group Bank lifted their FY2027 EPS estimates for Apple in a report released on Monday, July 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the iPhone maker will post earnings per share of $9.57 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.56. The consensus estimate for Apple's current full-year earnings is $8.76 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, June 8th. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $375.00 price target (up from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an "underweight" rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $327.40.

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Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $340.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $201.50 and a fifty-two week high of $342.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.10. The stock's fifty day moving average is $308.22 and its 200 day moving average is $280.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The firm had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Apple's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. now owns 24,386 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Summit Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,989 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $8,880,000 after purchasing an additional 18,188 shares during the last quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,482,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Apple by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,044,697 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $1,915,172,000 after buying an additional 214,215 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, insider Ben Borders sold 116 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total transaction of $34,236.24. Following the sale, the insider owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,425,754.82. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. This is a positive change from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Apple's dividend payout ratio is 13.06%.

Key Stories Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Positive Sentiment: Apple is expected to deliver its strongest June-quarter sales growth in five years after keeping iPhone prices steady. Investors are watching whether strong unit demand and Services momentum can offset rising component costs. Apple set for strongest June-quarter sales growth in 5 years

Apple is expected to deliver its strongest June-quarter sales growth in five years after keeping iPhone prices steady. Investors are watching whether strong unit demand and Services momentum can offset rising component costs. Positive Sentiment: Apple briefly became the second company to surpass a $5 trillion market capitalization and reclaimed the title of the world’s most valuable public company from Nvidia. The milestone reflects investor preference for Apple’s earnings growth and lower capital intensity compared with AI infrastructure leaders. Apple briefly becomes second company ever to notch $5 trillion market value

Apple briefly became the second company to surpass a $5 trillion market capitalization and reclaimed the title of the world’s most valuable public company from Nvidia. The milestone reflects investor preference for Apple’s earnings growth and lower capital intensity compared with AI infrastructure leaders. Positive Sentiment: Robert W. Baird raised its Apple price target to $330 and maintained an outperform rating, while Erste Group Bank made a modest upward revision to its FY2027 EPS estimate, now forecasting $9.57 versus $8.76 consensus for the current fiscal year. Apple trading up on analyst upgrade

Robert W. Baird raised its Apple price target to $330 and maintained an outperform rating, while Erste Group Bank made a modest upward revision to its FY2027 EPS estimate, now forecasting $9.57 versus $8.76 consensus for the current fiscal year. Positive Sentiment: Apple launched Apple Upgrade, a Klarna-supported leasing program offering iPhones, Macs, iPads and Apple Watches through monthly payments. Starting prices as low as $17.99 could improve affordability, encourage upgrades and support recurring customer engagement. Apple launches US device leasing program with Klarna

Apple launched Apple Upgrade, a Klarna-supported leasing program offering iPhones, Macs, iPads and Apple Watches through monthly payments. Starting prices as low as $17.99 could improve affordability, encourage upgrades and support recurring customer engagement. Neutral Sentiment: Apple’s July 30 earnings report is the immediate catalyst. Analysts expect approximately $1.89 EPS and $108.86 billion in revenue, while options activity points to the possibility of a large post-earnings move. Expectations are already high after the stock’s strong run.

Apple’s July 30 earnings report is the immediate catalyst. Analysts expect approximately $1.89 EPS and $108.86 billion in revenue, while options activity points to the possibility of a large post-earnings move. Expectations are already high after the stock’s strong run. Negative Sentiment: KeyBanc remains bearish, citing slowing unit and user growth. Other analysts warn that Apple’s roughly 40-times earnings valuation leaves limited room for an earnings miss or cautious guidance.

KeyBanc remains bearish, citing slowing unit and user growth. Other analysts warn that Apple’s roughly 40-times earnings valuation leaves limited room for an earnings miss or cautious guidance. Negative Sentiment: Potential tariffs on Chinese memory chips could raise component costs and pressure hardware margins. Apple is reportedly seeking permission to use Chinese memory suppliers for internationally sold devices, but national-security and trade restrictions create additional uncertainty.

Potential tariffs on Chinese memory chips could raise component costs and pressure hardware margins. Apple is reportedly seeking permission to use Chinese memory suppliers for internationally sold devices, but national-security and trade restrictions create additional uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Apple faces a federal lawsuit alleging that a fraudulent Bitcoin wallet app remained available in the App Store and contributed to customer losses of about $1.8 million. The financial exposure appears limited, but the case could increase scrutiny of App Store review practices. Apple faces lawsuit over alleged Bitcoin wallet app losses

About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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