FY2027 EPS Estimates for Barrick Mining Raised by Scotiabank

Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B - Free Report) TSE: ABX - Scotiabank raised their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Barrick Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now forecasts that the gold and copper producer will earn $3.73 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.65. Scotiabank has a "Sector Outperform" rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Barrick Mining's current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on B. Barclays lowered their price objective on Barrick Mining from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Barrick Mining from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Barrick Mining from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup reissued a "positive" rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Mining from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Mining has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $53.85.

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Barrick Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSE B opened at $34.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Barrick Mining has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $54.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.07.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B - Get Free Report) TSE: ABX last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. Barrick Mining had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Barrick Mining Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Barrick Mining's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrick Mining

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Barrick Mining by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,442 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Mining by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 33,385 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Mining by 2.9% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,810 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Mining by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 43,454 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Mining by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 23,114 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Mining Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation, commonly known as Barrick, is a Toronto‑headquartered mining company focused on the exploration, development, production and sale of gold and copper. Listed on major exchanges (including the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol B), Barrick operates as an integrated minerals producer, running large‑scale mining complexes, processing facilities and related support services for extraction and metallurgical treatment of ore.

The company's activities span the full mining value chain: greenfield exploration, feasibility and permitting, mine construction, ongoing operations, and closure and reclamation.

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