FY2027 EPS Estimates for Cimpress Boosted by Zacks Research

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Cimpress in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $4.18 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.15. Zacks Research currently has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cimpress' current full-year earnings is $3.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cimpress' Q4 2027 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

CMPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cimpress in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Cimpress from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cimpress from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $110.00 target price on shares of Cimpress in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cimpress has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $111.50.

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Cimpress Price Performance

Shares of CMPR stock opened at $92.57 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $87.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.17. Cimpress has a 1 year low of $42.05 and a 1 year high of $106.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01 and a beta of 1.80.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.40. Cimpress had a net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $886.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $858.80 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cimpress by 27.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Cimpress by 2.7% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,162 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cimpress by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 58,058 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Cimpress by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,905 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cimpress by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,477 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 19,251 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $1,789,572.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,895.04. The trade was a 49.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sean Edward Quinn sold 22,980 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.61, for a total transaction of $2,403,937.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 28,937 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,027,099.57. This trade represents a 44.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 47,240 shares of company stock valued at $4,715,549 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company's stock.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress NV is a global leader in mass customization and web-to-print services, offering businesses and consumers an online platform to design, order and personalize printed marketing materials and promotional products. As the parent company of Vistaprint and a portfolio of regional print service providers, Cimpress leverages proprietary technology to connect millions of small- and medium-sized customers with a network of manufacturing facilities around the world. Its product range spans business cards, brochures, signage, labels, apparel, packaging and a variety of bespoke merchandise.

The company traces its roots to Vistaprint, founded in 1995 by Robert W.

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