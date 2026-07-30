FY2027 EPS Estimates for DT Midstream Boosted by Analyst

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM - Free Report) - Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors raised their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of DT Midstream in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.24 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.23. The consensus estimate for DT Midstream's current full-year earnings is $4.77 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for DT Midstream's FY2028 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DTM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on DT Midstream from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $129.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded DT Midstream from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $155.69.

Get DT Midstream alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Analysis on DTM

DT Midstream Stock Down 1.7%

DTM stock opened at $135.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.67. DT Midstream has a 52-week low of $99.81 and a 52-week high of $152.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.65 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 9.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DT Midstream

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,090,365 shares of the company's stock worth $369,855,000 after acquiring an additional 200,114 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,980,945 shares of the company's stock valued at $356,759,000 after purchasing an additional 285,770 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,407,612 shares of the company's stock valued at $288,191,000 after purchasing an additional 106,533 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,045,754 shares of the company's stock worth $125,156,000 after buying an additional 47,030 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in DT Midstream by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,041,197 shares of the company's stock valued at $124,611,000 after acquiring an additional 74,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company's stock.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream Inc NYSE: DTM is a midstream energy company that owns and operates infrastructure for gathering, processing and treating hydrocarbons and produced water. Its core business activities encompass natural gas gathering, cryogenic processing, natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation, and produced-water handling services. These integrated operations enable the company to capture and transport multiple hydrocarbon streams from wellhead to market and to provide essential water management solutions.

The company’s asset footprint is concentrated in the Delaware Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it serves a diverse range of exploration and production customers.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider DT Midstream, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DT Midstream wasn't on the list.

While DT Midstream currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here