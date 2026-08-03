FY2027 EPS Estimates for Fatpipe Inc/UT Increased by Analyst

Fatpipe Inc/UT (NASDAQ:FATN - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Northland Securities lifted their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Fatpipe Inc/UT in a research report issued on Friday, July 31st. Northland Securities analyst N. Chokshi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. Northland Securities has a "Outperform" rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fatpipe Inc/UT's current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Fatpipe Inc/UT's Q4 2027 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Fatpipe Inc/UT (NASDAQ:FATN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter. Fatpipe Inc/UT had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 26.87%.

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Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Fatpipe Inc/UT from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Fatpipe Inc/UT from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Fatpipe Inc/UT in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $10.00.

View Our Latest Report on FATN

Fatpipe Inc/UT Stock Performance

Shares of Fatpipe Inc/UT stock opened at $6.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $85.24 million, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.62. Fatpipe Inc/UT has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $10.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fatpipe Inc/UT

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fatpipe Inc/UT stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fatpipe Inc/UT (NASDAQ:FATN - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.18% of Fatpipe Inc/UT at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Fatpipe Inc/UT

FatPipe is a pioneer in enterprise-class, application-aware, secure software-defined wide area network (“SD-WAN”) solutions for organizations, including enterprises, communication service providers, security service providers, government organizations, and middle-market companies. Organizations, large and small, have become increasingly dependent on their information technology (“IT”) network infrastructure for data access and communications, and the critical importance of network reliability, extensibility, and durability has continued to grow as the volume of traffic across those networks expands.

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