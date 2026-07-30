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FY2027 EPS Estimates for Gibson Energy Lowered by Scotiabank

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Gibson Energy logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Scotiabank lowered Gibson Energy’s FY2027 EPS estimate to C$1.58 from C$1.61, while maintaining a “Sector Perform” rating and a C$31.00 price target.
  • Several analysts raised their price targets and ratings, including ATB Cormark, CIBC, RBC, TD, and BMO. Gibson Energy has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average target of C$32.00.
  • Gibson reported quarterly EPS of C$0.48 and revenue of C$4.83 billion, while its quarterly dividend of C$0.45 implies a 5.5% annualized yield.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI - Free Report) - Analysts at Scotiabank cut their FY2027 EPS estimates for Gibson Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 29th. Scotiabank analyst R. Hope now forecasts that the company will earn $1.58 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.61. Scotiabank has a "Sector Perform" rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ATB Cormark Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD raised Gibson Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$32.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

Shares of GEI stock opened at C$32.48 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is C$29.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.11. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of C$22.09 and a 12 month high of C$32.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.95.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of C$4.83 billion during the quarter.

Gibson Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. Gibson Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 195.51%.

Gibson Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Gibson Energy this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: ATB Cormark raised its price target from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and upgraded Gibson Energy to “outperform,” implying additional upside. BayStreet.CA analyst ratings
  • Positive Sentiment: CIBC lifted its target from C$33.00 to C$34.00, while National Bank Financial increased its target from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and retained an “outperform” rating. BayStreet.CA analyst ratings
  • Positive Sentiment: RBC raised its target from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and moved to an “outperform” rating. Raymond James also increased its target from C$35.00 to C$36.00, the most bullish target among the listed analysts. BayStreet.CA analyst ratings
  • Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets raised its price target from C$29.00 to C$32.00. Although the target is below the recent share price, the increase contributed to the broader wave of positive analyst revisions. BMO raises Gibson Energy price target

Gibson Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gibson is a leading liquids Infrastructure company with its principal businesses consisting of the storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products, as well as waterborne vessel loading. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the Company's operations are located across North America, with core terminal assets in Hardisty and Edmonton, Alberta, Ingleside and Wink, Texas, and a facility in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan. Gibson shares trade under the symbol GEI and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

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Earnings History and Estimates for Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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