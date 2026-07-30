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FY2027 EPS Estimates for Gibson Energy Reduced by Scotiabank

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Gibson Energy logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Scotiabank cut Gibson Energy’s FY2027 EPS estimate to $1.12 from $1.18 and maintained a “Sector Perform” rating.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but remains moderately positive overall: MarketBeat reports one Strong Buy, four Buys, three Holds and one Sell, for an average “Moderate Buy” rating.
  • Gibson Energy’s latest quarter exceeded expectations, with EPS of $0.34 versus the $0.21 consensus, while revenue matched estimates at $2.35 billion. Shares opened 1.4% higher at $23.10, near their 52-week high.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Scotiabank dropped their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 29th. Scotiabank analyst R. Hope now anticipates that the company will earn $1.12 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.18. Scotiabank currently has a "Sector Perform" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy's current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GBNXF. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Gibson Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research downgraded Gibson Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GBNXF

Gibson Energy Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Gibson Energy stock opened at $23.10 on Thursday. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 0.62.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.13. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gibson Energy is a midstream energy services company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, that provides crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and refined products storage, terminalling, processing and transportation. With a network of terminals, pipelines, truck racks and processing facilities, the company serves producers, refiners, marketers and other midstream operators across Western Canada and parts of the U.S. Its comprehensive offerings include product handling, blending, distribution and marketing services tailored to meet fluctuating energy market demands.

Gibson Energy's infrastructure portfolio includes crude oil and refined product terminals, an NGL fractionation facility and bulk storage sites strategically located near key supply basins such as the Alberta oil sands region and the U.S.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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