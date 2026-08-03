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FY2027 EPS Estimates for Helen of Troy Cut by Zacks Research

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
Helen of Troy logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Zacks Research lowered Helen of Troy’s FY2027 EPS estimate to $2.82 from $2.85, below the current consensus estimate of $2.84, while maintaining a “Hold” rating.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed but generally cautious: Helen of Troy has a consensus “Hold” rating and an average price target of $26.50, based on one Strong Buy, three Holds and one Sell.
  • The company’s latest quarterly results exceeded expectations, with EPS of $0.17 versus the $0.02 consensus and revenue of $402.12 million versus $374.55 million expected; revenue rose 8.2% year over year.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Helen of Troy in a report released on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.82 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.85. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Helen of Troy's current full-year earnings is $2.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Helen of Troy's Q1 2028 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q1 2029 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

HELE has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Helen of Troy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered Helen of Troy from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Helen of Troy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $26.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on HELE

Helen of Troy Price Performance

HELE stock opened at $27.63 on Monday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.73. The firm has a market cap of $643.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Helen of Troy has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $30.68.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $402.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $374.55 million. Helen of Troy had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.46%. Helen of Troy's revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Helen of Troy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.750 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helen of Troy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 5,529.2% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 922.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,350 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1,323.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 497.1% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter.

About Helen of Troy

(Get Free Report)

Helen of Troy Limited is a global consumer products company that designs, sources and markets a diversified portfolio of household, health and beauty brands. Headquartered in El Paso, Texas, the company operates through three principal segments—Health & Home, Housewares and Beauty—offering products under well-known names including OXO, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell Home, PUR and Hot Tools. Helen of Troy distributes its products through a combination of mass, specialty and e-commerce channels to consumers, retailers and distributors worldwide.

The Housewares segment features kitchen tools, gadgets and organizational solutions marketed primarily under the OXO brand, recognized for its ergonomic “Good Grips” design.

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Earnings History and Estimates for Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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