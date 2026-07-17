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FY2027 EPS Estimates for Hitachi Lowered by Erste Group Bank

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
Hitachi logo with Multi-Sector Conglomerates background
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Key Points

  • Erste Group Bank slightly lowered its FY2027 EPS estimate for Hitachi to $1.26 from $1.27, which is just below the current consensus estimate of $1.27.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious, with Zacks Research recently cutting Hitachi from hold to strong sell; overall, MarketBeat shows a consensus rating of Hold.
  • Hitachi’s shares opened at $29.38, below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, though the company previously beat quarterly EPS estimates with $0.23 versus the expected $0.21.
  • Interested in Hitachi? Here are five stocks we like better.

Hitachi Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Erste Group Bank dropped their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Hitachi in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.27. The consensus estimate for Hitachi's current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share.

Separately, Zacks Research lowered shares of Hitachi from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HTHIY

Hitachi Stock Performance

Hitachi stock opened at $29.38 on Friday. Hitachi has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $133.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.34 and a 200-day moving average of $31.54.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Hitachi had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 7.64%.The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.44 billion.

Hitachi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hitachi, Ltd. OTCMKTS: HTHIY is a Tokyo-headquartered multinational conglomerate that operates a diversified portfolio of businesses spanning information technology, energy and power systems, industrial machinery, transportation systems, and digital solutions. Founded in 1910 by engineer Namihei Odaira in the city of Hitachi, Ibaraki Prefecture, the company grew from an electrical repair shop and early induction motor manufacturing into a global engineering and technology group. Hitachi positions itself as a "social innovation" company, combining operational technology, information technology and domain knowledge to address infrastructure and industry challenges.

The company's activities include design and manufacture of heavy industrial equipment and construction machinery, delivery of rail and urban transportation systems, development and provision of power generation and grid equipment, and enterprise IT services including systems integration and cloud solutions.

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Earnings History and Estimates for Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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