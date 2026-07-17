FY2027 EPS Estimates for Ivanhoe Mines Lifted by Scotiabank

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Scotiabank upped their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Ivanhoe Mines in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. Scotiabank currently has a "Sector Perform" rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ivanhoe Mines' current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on IVN. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$13.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Ivanhoe Mines from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Ivanhoe Mines from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$18.00 to C$13.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$11.50 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ivanhoe Mines presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of C$14.24.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IVN

Ivanhoe Mines Price Performance

Shares of IVN opened at C$9.98 on Friday. Ivanhoe Mines has a one year low of C$9.77 and a one year high of C$20.34. The stock's fifty day moving average is C$11.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.02, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.89 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Activity at Ivanhoe Mines

In related news, Director Setha Patricia Makhesha sold 5,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.45, for a total value of C$59,540.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 77,922 shares in the company, valued at C$892,206.90. The trade was a 6.26% decrease in their position. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $114,554. 44.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd is a mineral exploration and development company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and recovers minerals and precious gems from its property interests located in Africa. The group explores platinum, nickel, copper, gold, silver, cobalt, iron, vanadium, and chrome. It operates in four segments: Platreef property, Kamoa Holding joint venture, Kipushi properties, and the Company's treasury offices.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ivanhoe Mines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ivanhoe Mines wasn't on the list.

While Ivanhoe Mines currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here