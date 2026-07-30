FY2027 EPS Estimates for Qualcomm Cut by Erste Group Bank

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Erste Group Bank dropped their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Qualcomm in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the wireless technology company will post earnings of $7.90 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.97. The consensus estimate for Qualcomm's current full-year earnings is $7.98 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $400.00 target price on Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $226.23.

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Qualcomm Price Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $155.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $164.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.63. Qualcomm has a 52 week low of $121.99 and a 52 week high of $259.92. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $201.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.94.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.02). Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The firm had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 64,911 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 43,986 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $7,524,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Qualcomm by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,533,420 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $262,291,000 after buying an additional 23,110 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 18,691 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143,690 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $24,578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.90, for a total transaction of $529,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 28,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,972,189.60. The trade was a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total value of $167,267.33. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 21,529 shares of company stock valued at $4,011,441 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Qualcomm's payout ratio is 40.00%.

Trending Headlines about Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm secured a long-term agreement to become BMW Group’s lead compute-silicon provider for digital cockpits and advanced driver-assistance systems through the next decade. The deal supports growth in automotive and reduces reliance on smartphones. Qualcomm wins BMW chip supply deal

Qualcomm secured a long-term agreement to become BMW Group’s lead compute-silicon provider for digital cockpits and advanced driver-assistance systems through the next decade. The deal supports growth in automotive and reduces reliance on smartphones. Positive Sentiment: The completed all-stock acquisition of Modular adds AI-native software for optimizing generative and agentic AI workloads across edge, cloud and data-center systems, supporting Qualcomm’s broader AI expansion strategy. Qualcomm completes acquisition of Modular

The completed all-stock acquisition of Modular adds AI-native software for optimizing generative and agentic AI workloads across edge, cloud and data-center systems, supporting Qualcomm’s broader AI expansion strategy. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly revenue of $9.95 billion exceeded the $9.69 billion consensus estimate, while automotive growth and continued efforts to diversify beyond handsets provide longer-term support. Qualcomm Q3 highlights

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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