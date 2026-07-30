FY2027 EPS Estimates for Ryanair Cut by Erste Group Bank

Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Erste Group Bank cut their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Ryanair in a report released on Monday, July 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $3.96 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.51. The consensus estimate for Ryanair's current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share.

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Ryanair from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Get Ryanair alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RYAAY

Ryanair Price Performance

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $57.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.24. Ryanair has a 1 year low of $53.14 and a 1 year high of $74.24. The company has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.18). Ryanair had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 12.14%.The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion.

Ryanair Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.4434 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Ryanair's dividend payout ratio is currently 17.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ryanair news, insider Juliusz Grzegorz Komorek sold 14,053 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $365,518.53. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 46,264 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,203,326.64. The trade was a 23.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Jason Paul Mcguinness sold 12,562 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $326,737.62. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 24,304 shares in the company, valued at $632,147.04. The trade was a 34.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 126,607 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,997 over the last three months.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryanair

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Ryanair by 280.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 2,929.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 584 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company's stock.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc is an Irish low-cost airline group headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Founded in 1984, the company grew into one of Europe's largest budget carriers by offering point-to-point scheduled passenger services with an emphasis on low fares, high aircraft utilization and rapid turnaround times. Ryanair serves a broad network across Europe and nearby regions, focusing on both intra-European leisure travel and short-haul business routes.

The group primarily operates a single-type fleet based on the Boeing 737 family, supplemented by a mix of in-house and subsidiary airlines that help serve different markets and regulatory environments.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ryanair, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ryanair wasn't on the list.

While Ryanair currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here