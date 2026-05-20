FY2027 EPS Estimates for Shell Cut by Erste Group Bank

Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank dropped their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shell in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $9.30 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.48. Erste Group Bank currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Shell's current full-year earnings is $10.28 per share.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $69.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.54 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 6.85%.

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A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Shell from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $101.00 price target on shares of Shell and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Shell from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Research upgraded Shell from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Shell from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $97.33.

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Shell Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Shell stock opened at $88.43 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $89.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shell has a 12-month low of $65.38 and a 12-month high of $94.90. The company has a market cap of $247.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shell

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,445,346 shares of the energy company's stock worth $103,386,000 after purchasing an additional 167,983 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 0.5% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 596,972 shares of the energy company's stock worth $42,701,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Shell by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 316,216 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $23,236,000 after acquiring an additional 677,746 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,452 shares of the energy company's stock worth $14,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 180,630 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $13,273,000 after purchasing an additional 42,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company's stock.

Key Shell News

Here are the key news stories impacting Shell this week:

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc NYSE: SHEL is a global integrated energy company that operates across the full oil and gas value chain as well as in developing lower-carbon energy solutions. The company traces its roots to the early 20th century merger of Royal Dutch Petroleum and Shell Transport and Trading, and today it is organized to explore for and produce hydrocarbons, process and refine them, manufacture petrochemicals, and market fuel, lubricants and related products under the Shell brand around the world.

Shell's principal activities include upstream exploration and production of oil and natural gas, integrated gas operations including liquefied natural gas (LNG), and downstream refining, supply and marketing.

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