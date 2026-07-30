FY2027 EPS Estimates for Siemens Boosted by Erste Group Bank

Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SIEGY - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Erste Group Bank raised their FY2027 EPS estimates for Siemens in a report issued on Monday, July 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $7.18 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.17. The consensus estimate for Siemens' current full-year earnings is $6.39 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SIEGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Siemens in a research report on Friday, May 15th. HSBC raised shares of Siemens from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Siemens from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an "underweight" rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Siemens has an average rating of "Hold".

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Siemens Trading Down 0.1%

SIEGY opened at $154.60 on Thursday. Siemens has a 52 week low of $115.56 and a 52 week high of $163.00. The company has a market capitalization of $241.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.38. The stock's fifty day moving average is $155.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.13). Siemens had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $23.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.48 billion. Siemens has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.228-6.461 EPS.

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens AG is a German multinational conglomerate headquartered in Munich that develops and sells infrastructure and industrial technology. The company's activities cover a broad range of engineering and technology solutions, including industrial automation and control systems, software for product lifecycle and factory automation, building and energy management systems, and transportation solutions such as rolling stock and rail signaling. Siemens serves industrial, commercial and public-sector customers with products and turnkey systems as well as lifecycle services and digital solutions.

Siemens operates through multiple business units that emphasize digitalization, electrification and automation across industries.

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