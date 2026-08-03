FY2027 EPS Estimates for TSE:ARG Decreased by Analyst

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG - Free Report) - Atrium Research cut their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amerigo Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, July 29th. Atrium Research analyst B. Pirie now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Amerigo Resources' current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share.

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Amerigo Resources Price Performance

ARG stock opened at C$6.63 on Monday. The stock's 50 day moving average is C$6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.14. Amerigo Resources has a 52-week low of C$2.04 and a 52-week high of C$7.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.15.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a return on equity of 50.54% and a net margin of 18.55%.The firm had revenue of C$109.93 million during the quarter.

Amerigo Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 13th. This is an increase from Amerigo Resources's previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.9%. Amerigo Resources's dividend payout ratio is 77.12%.

Insider Transactions at Amerigo Resources

In related news, Director Robert Gayton sold 50,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.29, for a total value of C$364,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 143,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,047,864.60. The trade was a 25.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Carmen Amezquita sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.93, for a total transaction of C$173,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,939 shares in the company, valued at C$61,947.27. This represents a 73.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 158,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,068. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo is an innovative copper producer with a long-term relationship, through its fully-owned subsidiary Minera Valle Central ('MVC'), with Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile ('Codelco'), the world's largest copper producer. Amerigo produces copper concentrate and molybdenum concentrate as a by-product at the MVC operation in Chile by processing fresh and historic tailings from Codelco's El Teniente mine, the world's largest underground copper mine.

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