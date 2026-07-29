FY2027 EPS Forecast for Marvell Technology Raised by Analyst

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) - Analysts at Erste Group Bank boosted their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Marvell Technology in a report issued on Monday, July 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $3.08 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.07. Erste Group Bank currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marvell Technology's current full-year earnings is $3.07 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Marvell Technology's FY2028 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $149.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $240.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $245.45.

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Marvell Technology Trading Down 7.8%

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $174.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.63 billion, a PE ratio of 59.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.20. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $61.44 and a 52-week high of $329.88. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $243.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Marvell Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 8.22%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.26, for a total value of $1,329,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 739,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $131,065,512.22. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 2,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.01, for a total value of $632,272.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,531.02. The trade was a 24.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 45,981 shares of company stock valued at $9,835,542 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 978.3% in the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, MidFirst Bank purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Marvell plans to invest $250 million in India over the next three years , expanding its Bangalore facility, workforce and technology infrastructure to support next-generation AI development. The investment could strengthen Marvell’s engineering capacity and long-term position in AI data-center infrastructure. Marvell to Invest $250 Million in India

Marvell plans to invest , expanding its Bangalore facility, workforce and technology infrastructure to support next-generation AI development. The investment could strengthen Marvell’s engineering capacity and long-term position in AI data-center infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank modestly increased its Marvell earnings forecasts to $3.08 per share for FY2027 and $5.12 for FY2028 , from $3.07 and $5.09, respectively. The firm maintained a “Hold” rating, suggesting limited near-term conviction despite improving longer-term estimates. Marvell earnings estimate update

Erste Group Bank modestly increased its Marvell earnings forecasts to and , from $3.07 and $5.09, respectively. The firm maintained a “Hold” rating, suggesting limited near-term conviction despite improving longer-term estimates. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts continue to identify Marvell as a potential beneficiary of AI networking and data-center spending, although comparisons with other high-growth technology companies highlight differences in profitability, valuation and risk.

Some analysts continue to identify Marvell as a potential beneficiary of AI networking and data-center spending, although comparisons with other high-growth technology companies highlight differences in profitability, valuation and risk. Negative Sentiment: Marvell was caught in a broad semiconductor selloff as investors questioned whether AI funding and infrastructure demand can support current valuations. Concerns about circular financing, an AI bubble and a narrower group of companies benefiting from the trade have pressured AI-focused chip stocks. Marvell Technology Stock Slides As AI Funding Doubts Hit Chip Stocks

Marvell was caught in a broad semiconductor selloff as investors questioned whether AI funding and infrastructure demand can support current valuations. Concerns about circular financing, an AI bubble and a narrower group of companies benefiting from the trade have pressured AI-focused chip stocks. Negative Sentiment: Weakness in Korean memory stocks and rising competition from Chinese chipmakers, including ChangXin Memory Technologies, have intensified concerns about semiconductor demand, pricing and the durability of AI-related growth. Is the AI Chip Trade Actually Cracking?

Weakness in Korean memory stocks and rising competition from Chinese chipmakers, including ChangXin Memory Technologies, have intensified concerns about semiconductor demand, pricing and the durability of AI-related growth. Negative Sentiment: Commentary that Marvell is “priced beyond perfection,” together with concerns about potential shareholder dilution, has made the stock particularly vulnerable to profit-taking after its strong multiyear advance. Marvell Technology Priced Beyond Perfection

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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