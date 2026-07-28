FY2028 Earnings Estimate for HIG Issued By DOWLING & PARTN

The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG - Free Report) - Stock analysts at DOWLING & PARTN issued their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Hartford Insurance Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 24th. DOWLING & PARTN analyst D. Lukpanov anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $14.25 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for The Hartford Insurance Group's current full-year earnings is $12.69 per share.

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The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.17 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 15.00%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.41 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings downgraded The Hartford Insurance Group from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Hartford Insurance Group

The Hartford Insurance Group Price Performance

The Hartford Insurance Group stock opened at $140.06 on Tuesday. The Hartford Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $120.33 and a 52-week high of $144.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm's fifty day moving average is $133.90 and its 200 day moving average is $135.52. The company has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.47.

The Hartford Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The Hartford Insurance Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Adin M. Tooker sold 8,895 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.13, for a total value of $1,201,981.35. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 38,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,047.04. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hartford Insurance Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 56,140 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 167,868 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $21,297,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 193,020 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $24,488,000 after buying an additional 39,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company's stock.

About The Hartford Insurance Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, commonly known as The Hartford, is a U.S.-based insurance and investment company that provides a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and employee benefits. Its core businesses include property and casualty insurance for businesses and individuals, group benefits such as group life, disability and dental plans, and retirement and investment solutions offered through affiliated asset-management operations. The company also delivers risk management, claims-handling and loss-prevention services designed to support policyholders across a variety of industries.

Founded in Hartford, Connecticut, in 1810, The Hartford is one of the oldest insurance organizations in the United States and has a long history of underwriting and product development across multiple insurance lines.

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