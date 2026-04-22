FY2028 Earnings Forecast for Vince Issued By Small Cap Consu

Vince Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:VNCE - Free Report) - Small Cap Consu issued their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vince in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 15th. Small Cap Consu analyst E. Beder expects that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Vince's current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share.

Vince (NASDAQ:VNCE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. Vince had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 2.13%.The company had revenue of $83.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.38 million.

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VNCE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Vince from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Noble Financial restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Vince in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Vince in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $4.50.

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Vince Stock Performance

VNCE stock opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. Vince has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $52.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of Vince

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vince during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vince during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vince during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vince during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vince during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.11% of the company's stock.

About Vince

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

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