G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Reaches New 1-Year High - Still a Buy?

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.72 and last traded at $36.6690, with a volume of 17272 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.93.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GIII shares. Zacks Research cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $33.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

The business's 50 day simple moving average is $33.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.28.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 5th. The textile maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 4.34%.The business had revenue of $535.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. G-III Apparel Group has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.250 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, LTD. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. G-III Apparel Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.13%.

Institutional Trading of G-III Apparel Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,228 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 80,197 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 46,076 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 154,445 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 20,984 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. is a global fashion company engaged in the design, sourcing, marketing and distribution of women's and men's apparel, outerwear, footwear, handbags and fashion accessories. Founded in 1956 and headquartered in New York City, the company has grown from an importer of ladies' apparel into a diversified apparel business with a portfolio of owned and licensed brands.

The company's product offerings span a broad spectrum of price points and styles, including formal and casual outerwear, sportswear, performance wear and contemporary fashion.

Further Reading

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