Gaia (GAIA) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect Gaia to post earnings of ($0.07) per share and revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, May 4, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 4.54%. On average, analysts expect Gaia to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Gaia Stock Down 2.6%

GAIA stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $75.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.67. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $6.39.

Insider Transactions at Gaia

In related news, Director Paul Howard Sutherland purchased 10,250 shares of Gaia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $31,570.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 295,457 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $910,007.56. This trade represents a 3.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 34,316 shares of company stock valued at $106,843. 26.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaia by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,081 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gaia by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,970 shares of the company's stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gaia by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,468 shares of the company's stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gaia in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Gaia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaia currently has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gaia

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a subscription-based streaming platform specializing in conscious media, alternative health, spirituality and personal transformation. The company's digital library features a curated selection of original series, documentaries, yoga and meditation classes, and instructional content aimed at mindfulness, holistic wellness and metaphysical exploration. Gaia's service is accessible through its website, mobile applications and a variety of connected-TV devices, providing on-demand access to content across multiple channels and formats.

Since launching its streaming service in 2011, Gaia has focused on developing proprietary programming and forging content partnerships with thought leaders, teachers and filmmakers in the fields of yoga, Ayurveda, consciousness studies and alternative healing.

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