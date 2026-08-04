Gain Therapeutics (GANX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.14) per share and revenue of $0.0330 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

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Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts expect Gain Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Gain Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of GANX stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.75. 145,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.19. Gain Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $4.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm's 50 day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gain Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gain Therapeutics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 290,462 shares of the company's stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 8,251 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 276,433 shares of the company's stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 80,407 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,008 shares of the company's stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 30,207 shares during the period. 11.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GANX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Gain Therapeutics from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Gain Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $7.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Gain Therapeutics

Gain Therapeutics Company Profile

Gain Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: GANX is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on precision therapeutics for neurodegenerative and rare diseases. The company leverages its proprietary allosteric modulation platform, AlphaTarget, to discover and optimize small molecule modulators that bind to non-active sites on target proteins. By correcting protein folding and function, Gain aims to provide disease-modifying treatments with improved selectivity and reduced off-target effects.

Gain's lead clinical candidate, GT-022, is being developed for Gaucher disease, a rare lysosomal storage disorder characterized by deficient enzyme activity.

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