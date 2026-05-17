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Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Written by MarketBeat
May 17, 2026
Gambling.com Group logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Wall Street Zen upgraded Gambling.com Group from a “sell” to a “hold,” while the broader analyst consensus remains a Moderate Buy with a $7.38 target price.
  • The stock has been under pressure, opening at $2.40 versus a 52-week high of $13.05, and the company recently reported a Q1 EPS miss despite revenue coming in slightly above estimates.
  • Recent business updates have been negative: Gambling.com is cutting about 25% of its workforce to save roughly $13 million annually, and its 2026 revenue guidance of $165 million-$170 million came in below expectations.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Gambling.com Group.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GAMB. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Gambling.com Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gambling.com Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Gambling.com Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Glj Research set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $7.38.

Get Our Latest Report on Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of Gambling.com Group stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.83. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Gambling.com Group has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $13.05.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Gambling.com Group had a negative net margin of 27.44% and a positive return on equity of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $40.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.21 million. Equities analysts forecast that Gambling.com Group will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Gambling.com Group by 231.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,231,370 shares of the company's stock worth $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 860,369 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Gambling.com Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,330 shares of the company's stock worth $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 19,592 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Gambling.com Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 628,315 shares of the company's stock worth $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,415 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Gambling.com Group by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 365,000 shares of the company's stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 133,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Gambling.com Group by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 300,483 shares of the company's stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 106,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company's stock.

More Gambling.com Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Gambling.com Group this week:

About Gambling.com Group

(Get Free Report)

Gambling.com Group is a digital performance marketing company specializing in the online gambling industry. Through a diversified portfolio of affiliate websites, the company generates leads and traffic for operators in segments such as sports betting, online casino, poker, bingo and daily fantasy sports. Its platforms offer in-depth reviews, expert guides, comparison tools and editorial content designed to help players make informed choices and drive conversions for partner brands.

The group's service offerings include search engine optimization, pay-per-click campaigns, display advertising, email marketing and social media management.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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