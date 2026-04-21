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GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI) Stock Price Up 0.6% - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
GAMCO Investors logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI) stock rose 0.6% to $23.7450 on Monday, but trading was thin at 1,006 shares—about a 91% decline from average daily volume.
  • The shares trade below both the 50‑day ($24.30) and 200‑day ($24.52) simple moving averages, with a market cap of $512.3M, a P/E of 8.99, and a beta of 0.69.
  • GAMCO is a Rye Brook, New York–based investment advisory firm founded by Mario J. Gabelli that manages mutual funds, closed‑end funds, ETFs and separately managed accounts for institutional and retail clients.
  • Interested in GAMCO Investors? Here are five stocks we like better.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAMI - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.7450 and last traded at $23.7450. Approximately 1,006 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 10,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.60.

GAMCO Investors Stock Up 0.6%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.52. The stock has a market cap of $512.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.69.

About GAMCO Investors

(Get Free Report)

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly traded investment advisory firm founded in 1976 by Mario J. Gabelli. Headquartered in Rye Brook, New York, the company offers portfolio management and advisory services to a range of clients, including institutions, high-net-worth individuals and retail investors. GAMCO operates as both an investment manager and sub-advisor, overseeing equity, fixed-income and alternative strategies across global and domestic markets.

The firm's product lineup includes separately managed accounts, closed-end funds, mutual funds and exchange-traded products.

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Should You Invest $1,000 in GAMCO Investors Right Now?

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While GAMCO Investors currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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