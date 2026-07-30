Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Posts Earnings Results

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $430.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.51 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 55.56% and a return on equity of 18.06%. Gaming and Leisure Properties updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.100-4.120 EPS.

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Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded down $1.30 on Thursday, reaching $44.71. 2,977,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,319,307. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.57 and a 200 day moving average of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.29. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $41.17 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.66.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. Gaming and Leisure Properties's dividend payout ratio is presently 104.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group set a $49.00 price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GLPI

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $144,960.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 127,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,157,369.28. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 141.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 588.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,099 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Eisler Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth about $215,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc NASDAQ: GLPI is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company's core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

Further Reading

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