Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.100-4.120 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group set a $49.00 price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $50.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 2.8%

NASDAQ GLPI traded down $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.71. 2,977,622 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,312,543. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.66. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.29.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $430.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.51 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 55.56%.Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.120 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Gaming and Leisure Properties's dividend payout ratio is presently 104.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 127,429 shares in the company, valued at $6,157,369.28. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.11% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 141.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 588.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,099 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Eisler Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc NASDAQ: GLPI is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company's core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

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