Gang Ye Sells 10,000 Shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) Stock

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) COO Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $904,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 170,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,379,900. This trade represents a 5.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gang Ye also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $961,600.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $920,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $894,700.00.

On Friday, May 22nd, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total transaction of $878,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $863,500.00.

On Monday, May 18th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $881,100.00.

On Friday, May 15th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $886,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $946,100.00.

On Friday, May 8th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.78, for a total transaction of $867,800.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $836,700.00.

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SEA Price Performance

SEA stock opened at $89.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.04. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $77.05 and a 12-month high of $199.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08). SEA had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. SEA's revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SE. Zacks Research upgraded shares of SEA from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SEA from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $155.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in SEA by 114.0% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 199 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its stake in SEA by 539.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 307 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in SEA by 26.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SEA by 44.4% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company's stock.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

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