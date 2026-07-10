Gang Ye Sells 20,000 Shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) Stock

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) COO Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of SEA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $2,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 460,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $47,380,000. This trade represents a 4.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gang Ye also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.41, for a total value of $2,088,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total transaction of $2,017,800.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $926,300.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $895,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.80, for a total transaction of $928,000.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.70, for a total transaction of $897,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total value of $915,700.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total value of $872,600.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.76, for a total value of $837,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $825,100.00.

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SEA Price Performance

SE opened at $109.17 on Friday. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $77.05 and a 1 year high of $199.30. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $91.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.87. The company has a market capitalization of $66.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08). SEA had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEA

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SE. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,886,441 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $515,894,000 after buying an additional 521,782 shares during the last quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd grew its position in SEA by 172.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 750,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $95,678,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in SEA by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,791,660 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $228,549,000 after acquiring an additional 350,840 shares during the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,282,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 718,949 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $83,750,000 after acquiring an additional 175,746 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on SE shares. Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 price objective on shares of SEA and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $155.54.

View Our Latest Report on SEA

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

Further Reading

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