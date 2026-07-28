Gang Ye Sells 20,000 Shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) Stock

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) COO Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of SEA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total transaction of $2,104,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 260,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,352,000. The trade was a 7.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Gang Ye also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 20th, Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total transaction of $2,132,400.00.

On Monday, July 27th, Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total transaction of $2,073,800.00.

On Friday, July 24th, Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $1,998,200.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $2,252,400.00.

On Friday, July 10th, Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total value of $2,278,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $2,060,000.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.41, for a total value of $2,088,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total value of $2,017,800.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $926,300.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $895,800.00.

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SEA Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of SEA stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,682,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,952,213. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $77.05 and a 52-week high of $199.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.51 and a 200 day moving average of $97.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.58.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.46 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 6.41%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of SEA by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 167,648 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $16,066,000 after purchasing an additional 26,498 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 6.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in SEA by 195.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,561 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in SEA by 39.7% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 30,750 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SE. Barclays boosted their price target on SEA from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of SEA in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of SEA from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $155.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SEA

About SEA

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

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