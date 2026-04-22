Gateley (LON:GTLY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

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Gateley Stock Performance

Shares of Gateley (Holdings) Plc ( LON:GTLY Get Free Report ) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 96.33 and traded as low as GBX 66.20. Gateley shares last traded at GBX 66.20, with a volume of 318,397 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £94.59 million, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 75.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 96.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gateley news, insider Martin Pike purchased 30,000 shares of Gateley stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 97 per share, with a total value of £29,100. Company insiders own 4.78% of the company's stock.

About Gateley

Gateley is an entrepreneurial professional services group at the heart of which is Gateley Legal, an English law firm established in 1808. In 2015 we became the first commercial law firm in the world to be publicly listed on the London Stock Exchange. We are a top 50 UK ranking law firm with 25 offices in the UK, Dubai and Hong Kong. With 1,500 employees and over 1,000 professional advisers, we have recruited market leaders who can provide our clients with the expertise that they need in a considered, commercial and pragmatic manner.

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