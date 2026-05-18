GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $348.2222.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $374.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $375.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $338.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $380.00 to $353.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

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GE Aerospace Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of GE stock opened at $281.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $294.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $227.59 and a 1-year high of $348.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $297.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.87.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company's revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GE Aerospace

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in GE Aerospace by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the company's stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in GE Aerospace by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 489,860 shares of the company's stock worth $139,008,000 after purchasing an additional 42,095 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its position in GE Aerospace by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 70,535 shares of the company's stock worth $20,016,000 after purchasing an additional 19,105 shares in the last quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,562,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Positive Sentiment: GE Aerospace’s CEO reportedly met with China’s National Development and Reform Commission, raising hopes for new engine orders and improved China access for the company. Reuters article

GE Aerospace’s CEO reportedly met with China’s National Development and Reform Commission, raising hopes for new engine orders and improved China access for the company. Positive Sentiment: Reuters and other reports suggest GE Aerospace could sell hundreds of engines to China if aircraft deals expand, which would be a meaningful long-term revenue tailwind. Bizjournals article

Reuters and other reports suggest GE Aerospace could sell hundreds of engines to China if aircraft deals expand, which would be a meaningful long-term revenue tailwind. Positive Sentiment: GE Aerospace and Emirates announced a plan to develop piece-part repair capabilities for GE90 and GP7200 engines, supporting the company’s higher-margin maintenance and aftermarket business. Aviation Week article

GE Aerospace and Emirates announced a plan to develop piece-part repair capabilities for GE90 and GP7200 engines, supporting the company’s higher-margin maintenance and aftermarket business. Neutral Sentiment: GE Aerospace Weekend promotion is a branding and marketing item, but it is unlikely to materially affect the stock. MLB article

GE Aerospace Weekend promotion is a branding and marketing item, but it is unlikely to materially affect the stock. Negative Sentiment: BNP Paribas Exane cut its price target on GE Aerospace to $270 and kept an underperform rating, reinforcing concerns that the stock may have limited upside near current levels. American Banking News article

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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