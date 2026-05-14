GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Given New $270.00 Price Target at BNP Paribas Exane

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by BNP Paribas Exane from $300.00 to $270.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an "underperform" rating on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane's price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.74% from the stock's previous close.

GE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on GE Aerospace from $374.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $375.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $365.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of GE Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $348.22.

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GE Aerospace Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $292.66. The company's stock had a trading volume of 894,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,901,980. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $223.45 and a 12 month high of $348.48. The stock has a market cap of $305.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.18.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The business's revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of GE Aerospace

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting GE Aerospace

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GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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