GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.100-7.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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GE Aerospace Stock Performance

GE opened at $304.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $319.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $311.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.17. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $176.02 and a 52-week high of $348.48.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from GE Aerospace's previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on GE Aerospace from $338.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded GE Aerospace from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $350.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GE Aerospace

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GE Aerospace news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total transaction of $927,222.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,212.33. The trade was a 22.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total value of $1,222,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,245.55. The trade was a 19.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,398 shares of company stock worth $11,455,491. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Key GE Aerospace News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Aerospace

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GE. High Falls Advisors Inc raised its position in GE Aerospace by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 1,069 shares of the company's stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,671 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Victory Financial Group LLC lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 2.7% in the third quarter. Victory Financial Group LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company's stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company's stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company's stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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