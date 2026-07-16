GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16, Zacks reports. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. GE Aerospace updated its FY 2026 guidance to 7.650-7.850 EPS.

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GE Aerospace Price Performance

GE stock opened at $360.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.70. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $254.66 and a 1 year high of $382.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $334.41 and a 200 day moving average of $318.09. The company has a market cap of $375.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.35.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on GE. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up from $355.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Securities Group started coverage on GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and issued a $430.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research cut GE Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $365.61.

View Our Latest Analysis on GE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claris Financial LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Rare Wolf Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,023 shares of the company's stock worth $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 3,967 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Positive Sentiment: GE Aerospace raised FY 2026 EPS guidance to $7.65-$7.85, topping consensus and signaling stronger profitability. Reuters article

GE Aerospace raised FY 2026 EPS guidance to $7.65-$7.85, topping consensus and signaling stronger profitability. Positive Sentiment: Airline maintenance and aftermarket spending remains resilient, supporting GE Aerospace’s services revenue and margins. Reuters article

Airline maintenance and aftermarket spending remains resilient, supporting GE Aerospace’s services revenue and margins. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street expects a strong second quarter, but the stock may be sensitive to whether results and guidance beat already elevated expectations. Barron’s article

Wall Street expects a strong second quarter, but the stock may be sensitive to whether results and guidance beat already elevated expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Options traders are pricing in a sizable post-earnings move, highlighting elevated uncertainty around the report. TipRanks article

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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