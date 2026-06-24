GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Reaches New 52-Week High - Still a Buy?

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $366.50 and last traded at $368.0490, with a volume of 1614984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $356.47.

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GE Aerospace News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Positive Sentiment: GE Aerospace is being highlighted as a “trending stock,” reflecting stronger market interest in the name as investors focus on its fundamentals and outlook. Article Title

GE Aerospace is being highlighted as a “trending stock,” reflecting stronger market interest in the name as investors focus on its fundamentals and outlook. Positive Sentiment: Commentary that GE Aerospace can continue strong capital returns to shareholders supports the stock, with buybacks, dividends, and liquidity backed by cash flow expectations for 2026. Article Title

Commentary that GE Aerospace can continue strong capital returns to shareholders supports the stock, with buybacks, dividends, and liquidity backed by cash flow expectations for 2026. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive on GE-related aerospace and healthcare businesses, with reports pointing to growth in GE HealthCare’s AI-enabled products and strong backlog execution, which can help overall sentiment around the GE complex. Article Title

Analysts remain constructive on GE-related aerospace and healthcare businesses, with reports pointing to growth in GE HealthCare’s AI-enabled products and strong backlog execution, which can help overall sentiment around the GE complex. Positive Sentiment: Media coverage describing GE Aerospace as benefiting from the “jet recovery trade” suggests investors are also betting on continued demand recovery in commercial aviation and engine services. Article Title

Media coverage describing GE Aerospace as benefiting from the “jet recovery trade” suggests investors are also betting on continued demand recovery in commercial aviation and engine services. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles are valuation-focused, asking whether the stock is still attractive after its multi-year surge. That can create caution, but it is not a clear negative catalyst by itself. Article Title

Several articles are valuation-focused, asking whether the stock is still attractive after its multi-year surge. That can create caution, but it is not a clear negative catalyst by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Reports that GE sent engine-analysis findings related to AI 171 and that a final AAIB report may arrive in about two months are more of an ongoing headline risk than an immediate stock driver. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. TD Cowen cut their price target on GE Aerospace from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on GE Aerospace from $374.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $348.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.37. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $311.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.48.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the company's stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 278.7% in the first quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 8,221 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. S&A Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. LFG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in GE Aerospace by 4.8% in the first quarter. LFG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company's stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp grew its position in GE Aerospace by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 5,417 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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