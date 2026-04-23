GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $348.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $374.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $338.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on GE Aerospace from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on GE Aerospace from $305.00 to $290.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total transaction of $1,222,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,535 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,055,245.55. The trade was a 19.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total value of $927,222.85. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,583 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,233,212.33. This trade represents a 22.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 37,398 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,491 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Aerospace

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. High Falls Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 1,069 shares of the company's stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.4% during the third quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 2,295 shares of the company's stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.4% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 7,444 shares of the company's stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,754 shares of the company's stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Stock Down 3.7%

NYSE GE opened at $276.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $310.02 and a 200-day moving average of $306.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $192.57 and a 52 week high of $348.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.01.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from GE Aerospace's previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. GE Aerospace's payout ratio is presently 23.10%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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