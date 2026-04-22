GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Shares Down 3.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $357.00 to $350.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. GE Aerospace traded as low as $268.91 and last traded at $276.0250. 12,728,033 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 5,833,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $286.73.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on GE Aerospace from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. President Capital reduced their target price on GE Aerospace from $355.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on GE Aerospace from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $348.50.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE Aerospace news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total transaction of $927,222.85. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 10,583 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,233,212.33. This trade represents a 22.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total value of $1,222,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,245.55. This represents a 19.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 37,398 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,491 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about GE Aerospace

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Institutional Trading of GE Aerospace

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. High Falls Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 1,069 shares of the company's stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 2,295 shares of the company's stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 7,444 shares of the company's stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,754 shares of the company's stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company's stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

GE Aerospace Trading Down 3.7%

The firm has a market cap of $289.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $310.78 and a 200-day moving average of $307.09.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 18.98%.The business's revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from GE Aerospace's previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.10%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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