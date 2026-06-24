GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Stock Price Up 2.3% - Should You Buy?

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $369.25 and last traded at $364.8330. 6,357,316 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 5,738,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $356.47.

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Key Stories Impacting GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors continue to focus on GE Aerospace’s strong underlying business, including solid cash returns to shareholders, buybacks, dividends and management’s upbeat 2026 cash flow outlook. Recent commentary also highlighted GE as a “trending stock,” reflecting sustained market interest after a strong multi-year run.

Investors continue to focus on GE Aerospace’s strong underlying business, including solid cash returns to shareholders, buybacks, dividends and management’s upbeat 2026 cash flow outlook. Recent commentary also highlighted GE as a “trending stock,” reflecting sustained market interest after a strong multi-year run. Positive Sentiment: The company’s core aerospace franchise remains supported by strong earnings momentum, with prior quarterly results beating estimates and revenue growing sharply year over year, reinforcing the view that GE Aerospace is executing well.

The company’s core aerospace franchise remains supported by strong earnings momentum, with prior quarterly results beating estimates and revenue growing sharply year over year, reinforcing the view that GE Aerospace is executing well. Neutral Sentiment: Separate market commentary noted GE Aerospace’s stock is being discussed as part of the broader “jet recovery trade,” which suggests investors still see demand normalization and travel-sector recovery as supportive themes.

Separate market commentary noted GE Aerospace’s stock is being discussed as part of the broader “jet recovery trade,” which suggests investors still see demand normalization and travel-sector recovery as supportive themes. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and market articles also compared GE Aerospace with other industrial names, but these pieces did not introduce any new company-specific catalyst.

Analysts and market articles also compared GE Aerospace with other industrial names, but these pieces did not introduce any new company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Media reports said India is exploring alternatives to GE Aerospace’s F414 engine after the quoted cost reportedly tripled, raising the risk that a major future engine contract could be delayed, reduced or lost. That could weigh on investor sentiment toward GE’s defense and international growth prospects. Article Title

Media reports said India is exploring alternatives to GE Aerospace’s F414 engine after the quoted cost reportedly tripled, raising the risk that a major future engine contract could be delayed, reduced or lost. That could weigh on investor sentiment toward GE’s defense and international growth prospects. Negative Sentiment: A similar report said India’s AMCA fighter jet program is reconsidering GE Aerospace engine options because of the higher price, reinforcing concerns that pricing may hurt competitiveness in the region. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Zacks Research downgraded GE Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $380.00 to $353.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $348.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

GE Aerospace Trading Up 2.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $380.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $311.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.48.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.GE Aerospace's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of GE Aerospace

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 76,867 shares of the company's stock worth $23,677,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. Dara Capital US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,527,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,142 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 9,663 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 68,266 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 892.6% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 49,788 shares of the company's stock worth $15,336,000 after purchasing an additional 44,772 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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