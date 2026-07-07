GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.20.

GEHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, Director Watkin Phoebe L. Yang purchased 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.01 per share, for a total transaction of $63,010.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 13,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at $863,363.02. This trade represents a 7.87% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Lobo acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.18 per share, for a total transaction of $641,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 14,363 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $921,817.34. The trade was a 229.20% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired a total of 21,847 shares of company stock worth $1,361,355 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 9,525.4% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 33,982,610 shares of the company's stock valued at $278,725,000 after buying an additional 33,629,559 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $596,024,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $533,655,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 25.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,972,556 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,875,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 21,045.4% in the 4th quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 4,365,462 shares of the company's stock worth $358,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company's stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $65.08. 214,942 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,347,946. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.09. GE HealthCare Technologies has a one year low of $58.75 and a one year high of $89.77. The company has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 9.10%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. GE HealthCare Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 3.35%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

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