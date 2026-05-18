GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.6667.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday.

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GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

GEHC opened at $60.76 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $69.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.72. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 1 year low of $58.75 and a 1 year high of $89.77. The company has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.08). GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Peter J. Arduini bought 4,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.92 per share, with a total value of $249,806.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 259,424 shares in the company, valued at $15,544,686.08. The trade was a 1.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Watkin Phoebe L. Yang bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.01 per share, for a total transaction of $63,010.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at $863,363.02. The trade was a 7.87% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired 11,847 shares of company stock valued at $719,555 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of GE HealthCare Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEHC. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 9,525.4% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 33,982,610 shares of the company's stock valued at $278,725,000 after acquiring an additional 33,629,559 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $596,024,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $533,655,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 25.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,972,556 shares of the company's stock worth $1,875,400,000 after buying an additional 4,998,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 21,045.4% during the fourth quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 4,365,462 shares of the company's stock worth $358,055,000 after buying an additional 4,344,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company's stock.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

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