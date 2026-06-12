GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.2105.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GEHC. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $87.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore set a $80.00 price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

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GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $64.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.74. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 12 month low of $58.75 and a 12 month high of $89.77. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $66.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.08). GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.000 EPS. Analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Rodney F. Hochman acquired 1,618 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,364.54. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $100,364.54. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.45 per share, for a total transaction of $105,787.50. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 93,932 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,189.40. This represents a 1.90% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought a total of 21,847 shares of company stock worth $1,361,355 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company's stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 1,410 shares of the company's stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,567 shares of the company's stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Thoma Capital Management LLC raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Thoma Capital Management LLC now owns 9,918 shares of the company's stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 11.1% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,391 shares of the company's stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company's stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

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