GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Raised to Moderate Buy at Royal Bank Of Canada

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GEHC. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $87.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $80.20.

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GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GEHC opened at $63.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.04 and a 200-day moving average of $74.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 1 year low of $58.75 and a 1 year high of $89.77.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.08). GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 9.10%.The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kevin Lobo bought 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.18 per share, with a total value of $641,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,817.34. This represents a 229.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter J. Arduini acquired 4,169 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.92 per share, for a total transaction of $249,806.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 259,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,544,686.08. The trade was a 1.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 21,847 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,355. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of GE HealthCare Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Optima Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 331.6% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

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