GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

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Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore set a $80.00 price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $79.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $64.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.72. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 12-month low of $58.75 and a 12-month high of $89.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.71.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.08). GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Watkin Phoebe L. Yang bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.01 per share, with a total value of $63,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 13,702 shares in the company, valued at $863,363.02. This trade represents a 7.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rodney F. Hochman purchased 1,618 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.03 per share, with a total value of $100,364.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,618 shares in the company, valued at $100,364.54. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased 21,847 shares of company stock worth $1,361,355 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEHC. Wynn Capital LLC grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the company's stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 129,480 shares of the company's stock worth $8,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 39.7% in the second quarter. PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab now owns 97,524 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,243,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 16.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,849 shares of the company's stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $909,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company's stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

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