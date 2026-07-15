GE Vernova (GEV) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.23 per share and revenue of $10.7434 billion for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 7:30 AM ET.

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GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect GE Vernova to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $24 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GE Vernova Price Performance

NYSE GEV opened at $1,067.16 on Wednesday. GE Vernova has a 1 year low of $530.16 and a 1 year high of $1,195.94. The business's fifty day moving average is $1,038.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $902.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.89.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.83%.

Insider Transactions at GE Vernova

In other GE Vernova news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. This trade represents a 72.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. This trade represents a 39.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Vernova

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,238,278 shares of the company's stock worth $6,910,417,000 after acquiring an additional 140,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in GE Vernova by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,054,474 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,957,024,000 after purchasing an additional 685,466 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in GE Vernova by 1.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,877,458 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,769,349,000 after purchasing an additional 51,738 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in GE Vernova by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,926,696 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,259,231,000 after purchasing an additional 50,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in GE Vernova by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,371,319 shares of the company's stock worth $827,207,000 after purchasing an additional 11,864 shares during the last quarter.

Key Headlines Impacting GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary highlighted GE Vernova’s strong positioning ahead of earnings, saying the company may be underestimated based on its order book and market share versus rivals. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary highlighted GE Vernova’s strong positioning ahead of earnings, saying the company may be underestimated based on its order book and market share versus rivals. Positive Sentiment: GE Vernova’s aggressive $11 billion investment plan, including upgrades to Italian R&D and manufacturing sites, was framed as a catalyst for grid reliability, growth, and improved margins. Article Title

GE Vernova’s aggressive $11 billion investment plan, including upgrades to Italian R&D and manufacturing sites, was framed as a catalyst for grid reliability, growth, and improved margins. Positive Sentiment: Technical coverage noted that GEV crossed above its 20-day moving average, a short-term bullish signal that can attract momentum-focused buyers. Article Title

Technical coverage noted that GEV crossed above its 20-day moving average, a short-term bullish signal that can attract momentum-focused buyers. Positive Sentiment: Several pieces argued GEV remains a stronger alternative-energy play than peers, citing its stock performance, valuation, dividend, and favorable 2026 outlook. Article Title

Several pieces argued GEV remains a stronger alternative-energy play than peers, citing its stock performance, valuation, dividend, and favorable 2026 outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Fubon Securities initiated coverage with a Hold rating, which is not a strong positive but suggests the stock is viewed as fairly valued after its strong run. Article Title

Fubon Securities initiated coverage with a Hold rating, which is not a strong positive but suggests the stock is viewed as fairly valued after its strong run. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary also noted GE Vernova’s inclusion in Ray Dalio-related stock-picking chatter, but this is more of a sentiment/interest driver than a direct business catalyst. Article Title

Market commentary also noted GE Vernova’s inclusion in Ray Dalio-related stock-picking chatter, but this is more of a sentiment/interest driver than a direct business catalyst. Negative Sentiment: One recent report said GEV fell more than the broader market in the prior session, reminding investors that the name can still see volatility around expectations. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on GEV. Zacks Research downgraded GE Vernova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer set a $1,303.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $779.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $817.00 to $960.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,089.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Vernova

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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