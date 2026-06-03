GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) CEO Sells $4,568,797.52 in Stock

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. This represents a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

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GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GEV traded down $10.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $959.30. 2,071,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,704,407. The business's 50-day moving average price is $998.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $810.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $458.65 and a twelve month high of $1,181.95. The company has a market capitalization of $257.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.23.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's payout ratio is 5.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GEV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $817.00 to $960.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $996.00 to $1,195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane cut GE Vernova from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $1,190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $1,008.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus set a $1,300.00 price objective on GE Vernova in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,090.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GE Vernova

Key Headlines Impacting GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Vernova

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 110,973.4% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 34,858,156 shares of the company's stock worth $2,278,224,000 after acquiring an additional 34,826,773 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,023,625 shares of the company's stock worth $16,354,691,000 after acquiring an additional 208,162 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,469,670 shares of the company's stock worth $7,496,232,000 after acquiring an additional 231,392 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,249,193 shares of the company's stock worth $4,074,039,000 after acquiring an additional 68,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,054,474 shares of the company's stock worth $3,957,024,000 after acquiring an additional 685,466 shares in the last quarter.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Further Reading

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