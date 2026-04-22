GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $15.49 EPS

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 46.91% and a net margin of 12.83%.GE Vernova's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share.
GE Vernova Stock Up 13.5%
Shares of GEV opened at $1,125.27 on Wednesday. GE Vernova has a twelve month low of $333.19 and a twelve month high of $1,127.96. The company has a market capitalization of $302.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $878.06 and a 200 day moving average of $721.56.
GE Vernova Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.
Institutional Trading of GE Vernova
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEV. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,054,474 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,957,024,000 after acquiring an additional 685,466 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 2,678.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 446,322 shares of the company's stock worth $291,703,000 after purchasing an additional 463,633 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 944,567 shares of the company's stock valued at $499,817,000 after purchasing an additional 375,677 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 627.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 269,679 shares of the company's stock valued at $176,254,000 after acquiring an additional 232,630 shares during the period. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 149.7% in the third quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 313,733 shares of the company's stock valued at $192,914,000 after purchasing an additional 188,072 shares during the period.
GE Vernova News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — GE Vernova reported stronger-than-expected first-quarter results (EPS above consensus and revenue up ~17% y/y), with management publishing a slide deck/press release that highlighted healthy margins and order growth. GE Vernova (GEV) Surpasses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Raised full-year revenue outlook — management lifted its annual revenue guidance to $44.5B–$45.5B and said accelerating power and electrification demand (notably from data centers) is driving orders, a key catalyst supporting further upside. GE Vernova lifts annual revenue forecast on data center demand
- Positive Sentiment: Mainstream press highlights the outlook lift — coverage from WSJ and other outlets underscores the stronger demand mix and the company’s raised outlook, reinforcing investor confidence in growth prospects. GE Vernova Lifts Outlook on Accelerating Power Demand
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor events and PR (Earth Day NYSE appearance) — the company had a visible NYSE presence around Earth Day highlighting sustainability initiatives; useful for branding but unlikely to move fundamentals. NYSE Content Update: GE Vernova Unveils New Initiative on Earth Day at NYSE
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage ahead of results was generally constructive (BMO reiterated a Buy and multiple previews highlighted upside potential), supporting sentiment but already priced into the rally. BMO Capital Keeps Their Buy Rating on GE Vernova Inc. (GEV)
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and expectations risk — GEV trades at a high P/E (~55x) after a sharp run-up; the stock’s performance now depends on sustained execution and continued order momentum, so any future disappointments could trigger outsized moves.
- Negative Sentiment: Mixed press numbers may create short-term confusion — some releases/aggregators show an anomalous EPS figure in filings/PRs that differs from analyst-view EPS, which could prompt questions until reconciled in the company materials. View Press Release
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GEV shares. Mizuho set a $714.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $560.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $923.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $919.48.
Get Our Latest Analysis on GE Vernova
About GE Vernova
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GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.
The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.
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