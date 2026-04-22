GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $15.49 EPS

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 46.91% and a net margin of 12.83%.GE Vernova's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share.

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GE Vernova Stock Up 13.5%

Shares of GEV opened at $1,125.27 on Wednesday. GE Vernova has a twelve month low of $333.19 and a twelve month high of $1,127.96. The company has a market capitalization of $302.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $878.06 and a 200 day moving average of $721.56.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Institutional Trading of GE Vernova

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEV. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,054,474 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,957,024,000 after acquiring an additional 685,466 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 2,678.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 446,322 shares of the company's stock worth $291,703,000 after purchasing an additional 463,633 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 944,567 shares of the company's stock valued at $499,817,000 after purchasing an additional 375,677 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 627.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 269,679 shares of the company's stock valued at $176,254,000 after acquiring an additional 232,630 shares during the period. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 149.7% in the third quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 313,733 shares of the company's stock valued at $192,914,000 after purchasing an additional 188,072 shares during the period.

GE Vernova News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GEV shares. Mizuho set a $714.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $560.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $923.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $919.48.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GE Vernova

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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